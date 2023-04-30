Program aims to protect against manure pit accidents

First responders from around the area received training on manure pit safety and rescue last week in Malone. Organizers said manure pit accidents, while rare, are preventable. Provided photo

MALONE — Local first responders received specialized manure pit safety and rescue training from Franklin County Farm Bureau, Kevin Daniels Agency, and Cornell Cooperative Extension Wednesday at the Gokey farm on Vincent Road, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The training is a result of a partnership between Nationwide and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) to train first responders, farmers and agricultural professionals to help protect against manure pit accidents and entrapments.

