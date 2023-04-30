Program aims to protect against manure pit accidents

MALONE — Local first responders received specialized manure pit safety and rescue training from Franklin County Farm Bureau, Kevin Daniels Agency, and Cornell Cooperative Extension Wednesday at the Gokey farm on Vincent Road, according to a news release issued Thursday.
The training is a result of a partnership between Nationwide and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) to train first responders, farmers and agricultural professionals to help protect against manure pit accidents and entrapments.
According to a study by Ohio State University, 60% of annual deaths on farms that happen in confined spaces involve the people who tried to rescue someone else without the proper equipment.
“It only takes seconds, or a simple mistake, for a loved one in the ag community to find themselves in a dangerous situation when working in a confined space, like a manure pit,” president of Agribusiness at Nationwide Brad Liggett said in the release. “Though manure pit injuries are rare, they have a very high fatality rate when they do take place. We thank NECAS for their partnership to help lead the fight against these hazards, keeping ag workers and their families safe.”
The training utilizes a state-of-the-art manure pit safety simulator covers proper rescue procedures for safely entering a manure pit in a low-oxygen situation or with a toxic gas hazard and the importance of air-quality, harnessing, rope rigging, rescue tripods, and using a breathing apparatus during and after rescues.
Franklin County Emergency Services is one of the first to receive the life-saving manure pit safety training session from Nationwide and NECAS.
Franklin County Farm Bureau said in the release that they see the necessity in rescue training for county farmers, and said safety is an important consideration on all farms.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.