Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.