FINEVIEW — A few weeks ago, two interns, one a native of Wisconsin and the other of Spain, greeted a glorious June morning by picking honeyberries and garlic scapes at Cross Island Farms.
Also being mentored at the farm at the time was a native of Oregon who is transitioning out of the U.S. Army after serving nearly 20 years.
The three are part of a educational and volunteer program at Cross Island Farms, which has partnered with an international effort and a U.S. Army program.
“We love to teach and share our knowledge, experience and passion about regenerative farming,” said David Belding, who co-owns the farm with Dani F. Baker.
That attitude is quite different from the one Mr. Belding had in 2006 when he and Ms. Baker established the farm. At that time, he maintained a hermit-like mindset.
“My original organic farm dream was to grow everything I needed and go to town once a year for supplies, and just to avoid the whole human race,” he said. “But of all the amazing gifts that have come from this farm, the most amazing gift is the people who have come into our lives because of the farm.”
Cross Island, Ms. Baker said, has mentored dozens of interns/volunteers/apprentices from Brooklyn to San Francisco and in addition to Spain, the countries of Switzerland, Germany and the Philippines.
“Some are here for a week or two, and we never see them or hear from them again,” Mr. Belding said. “With others, we have formed lasting friendships and long-term relations.”
“These volunteer programs allow us to fulfill our mission of providing educational opportunities for as many people as possible about how to produce organic, sustainable, local, healthy food,” Ms. Baker said. “Also, it gives us a chance to inspire others to possibly follow in our footsteps and grow their own healthy food whether for commercial sales or just for their own family and friends.”
Two of the June volunteers, Mallaidh Mleziva and Kathrin Korrell, were part of the WWOOF program. Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms is a worldwide movement to link visitors (they are called WWOOFers) with organic farmers, promote a cultural and educational exchange and build a global community conscious of ecological farming and sustainability practices.
Miss Mleziva is a native of the Green Bay, Wis., area and Mrs. Korrell, the native of Spain, lived most recently in Germany, where she worked in viniculture with her husband. The couple arrived in New York in April after Kathrin’s husband accepted a job at Cornell University in Ithaca.
The third volunteer/student, Master Sgt. Jamie E. Newman, is part of the Army’s Career Skills Program. The Oregon native is based at Fort Drum.
The Career Skills Program is an element of the military life cycle that prepares soldiers for civilian employment upon completion of their military service. Soldiers must expect to be honorably discharged and released from active duty within 180 calendar days of starting a CSP to be eligible.
Master Sgt. Newman will mark her 20-year mark of being in the Army on Nov. 1. Among her post-Army interests are farriering and organic farming. She grew up on a dairy farm in Oregon and always had a large garden while growing up.
“But that was a long time ago, and I’ve been away from it for such a long time,” she said.
Master Sgt. Newman’s original post as part of her CSP was at the Community Garden, a community partnership, on North Colorado Avenue in Watertown.
“I had a great time learning from Master Gardeners there,” she said.
But she sought to extend her CSP experience and sought info from John J. Buneta, soldiers and veterans in agriculture specialist at Cornell Cooperative Extension based in Watertown. He asked Master Sgt. Newman if she’d like to visit Cross Island Farms. When she did, she was awed by the operation. She arrived on May 31 and her CSP time at Cross Island Farms was up on June 17. She worked on the farm five days a week, weekends off. Unlike Mrs. Korrell and Miss Mleziva, Master Sgt. Newman didn’t reside at the farm during her internship.
“I didn’t realize that they had more than just fruits and vegetables,” Master Sgt. Newman said. “I didn’t know they had an edible forest and didn’t know anything about it. But when I got here, I was absolutely in awe.”
Cross Islands has evolved into a certified organic operation with certified fruits, vegetables and livestock. Ms. Baker also created her “Enchanted Edible Forest” consisting of over 300 fruits, nuts, berries and edible flowers existing in a permaculture environment.
“Just learning about the organic part, what it takes and the technicality of being 100 percent organic, is pretty cool to learn that,” Master Sgt. Newman said. “David and Dani are a plethora of information. I’m trying to soak it all up.”
She was interviewed a few days before her Career Skills Program duties ended at Cross Island Farms.
“I plan on lending my help to continue to learn out here on my own time after my CSP time,” Master Sgt. Newman said. “I love it so much. It’s really good to get some hands-on experience with such knowledgeable individuals.”
Following her Army service, Master Sgt. Newman said she may consider getting into some sort of organic meat or garden crops operation.
“This has been really valuable for me to be out here, just to get half my eyes open as to what it takes,” she said. “It’s intricate stuff and I would never have imagined some of the things that are required.”
She said her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Newman, Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant at Fort Drum, has at least another full year in the military and they aren’t sure where they will be residing when they are both retired from the Army. “We’re just kind of waiting for the lord to guide our path,” Master Sgt. Newman said.
Ms. Baker feels that the CSP program is a good mix for agriculture. “It gives them a hands-on experience, which is sympatico with their love of spending time outdoors, and working physically, possibly enticing them to consider farming for a future career,” she said. “One captain who apprenticed himself with David each Saturday for a year, went on not only to become a small farmer, but to complete a Ph.D. in horticulture.”
testing the waters
Mr. Buneta, the soldiers and veterans in agriculture specialist at Cornell Cooperative Extension, said that through the course of a year, he usually has one, sometimes two persons mentoring in the CSP program.
“A lot of people we have going through the program have an interest in agriculture,” he said. “For a lot of them, they’re not really sure what they want to do. They have a general interest, and this gives them the hands-on experience to figure out what they do like, what they don’t like and what the reality is in a lot of these agriculture professions.”
The participants often go back to their home states, which creates a bit of a challenge when they take with them what they learned locally from their CSP time.
“Growing corn in upstate New York is not only different from Utah or California, but even if you’re going back to the Finger Lakes,” Mr. Buneta said. “But a lot of the basics I can still teach here to our mentors.”
His Extension program, Mr. Buneta said, can also work with troops on active duty and veterans.
“Even someone who has been out 10 years, we can offer a lot of the same things of someone who is transitioning out,” Mr. Buneta said. The opportunities aren’t related to the CSP program.
“But something similar,” Mr. Buneta said. “What’s neat about the CSP is that they’re still employed by the U.S. Army as they’re going through the program. For someone who is a veteran, we can still offer the mentorships, where they can work with a farmer based on what their time constraints are. But we’re not going to be able to provide them with a salary or anything like that.”
Exploring the land
Miss Mleziva’s stay at Cross Island Farms was her seventh total in the WWOOF program. She’s been on sort of a WWOOF tour this spring and summer, with Cross Island her fourth stop on the trip.
“Just this one time, I’m doing a six-month trip, spending like two-to-three weeks at farms across the Northeast,” said Miss Mleziva, who earned a marketing and entrepreneurship degree from Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, N.C., and once worked in marketing.
“Now, I’m touring to learn different types of farming and different styles to find out what I want to do,” Miss Mleziva said. “And then I’ll go back to my own farm this fall.”
Her father, she said, is ready to retire and she’ll make her career at the family farm.
Miss Mleziva has experienced a variety of farms on her WWOOF trip.
“The first one was Icelandic sheep for meat and fiber,” she said. “I was also at a farm that had a little bit of everything, from soap to raw milk for herself to vegetables and meat and maple syrup. And then I was at a sheep dairy, and now I’m here.”
She enjoyed learning about the “holistic approach” at Cross Island Farms.
“That’s not something you see at every farm,” Miss Mleziva said. “I’d like to use a lot of the principles in my farming. I don’t know if I’ll have a full acre edible forest, but we’ll see. I definitely want to incorporate the different layers in my own garden.”
The Cross Island Farms internship was the second WWOOF program for Mrs. Korrell. Her first was in Spain about 18 years ago when she graduated from high school. When she arrived here with her husband in April, she decided to explore such opportunities again while awaiting a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services work permit.
“I like farming and I like being in nature,” Mrs. Korrell said. “In Germany, I worked in viniculture. But I also like to discover fields of agriculture for personal reasons.”
Her discoveries at Cross Island Farms were especially alluring, she said.
“I find it very impressive how you can have a forest, but also a lot of herbs and stuff that is self-sustaining,” Mrs. Korell said. “When I have a garden, I’d like to have a corner that’s self-sustaining.”
“WWOOFing,” Ms. Baker said, can be transformative for participants at Cross Island Farms. She recalled one participant, who was an urban planning major at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and who grew up in Berkeley, Calif., was influenced to incorporate food-producing plants in plans for urban landscapes.
“At a simpler level, a volunteer experience here gives participants a first hand knowledge of where their food comes from and how much labor is involved to produce healthy, organic food,” Ms. Baker said.
She added that the work of their volunteers “is indispensable” as a supplement to their own in maintaining and advancing the many enterprises at the farm.
