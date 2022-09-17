Cotton farmer Brian Adamek figures he’ll lose about $750 an acre on his 2,000-acre South Texas farm this year because of a summerlong drought that has plagued Texas.

Record-high temperatures reaching over 100 degrees for 40 days this summer scorched the livelihoods of many Texas farmers and might affect next year’s crops, too. In the High Plains area around Lubbock and Amarillo, the most productive of the state’s nine cotton-growing regions, experts at Texas Tech University are predicting a $2.1 billion hit to this year’s harvest.

Tribune Wire

