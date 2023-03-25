Registration extended for Sixth Annual Ag Agency Awareness Day

MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, in collaboration with the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, USDA Farm Service Agency, and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, will sponsor a free workshop for agriculture producers from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. The four agencies that serve the farmers and residents in Oswego County will host the Sixth Ag Agency Awareness Day at the Mexico VFW, located at 5390 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3), just north of the village of Mexico. This program is primarily geared towards beginning farmers and other agricultural producers who are looking for information on how to improve or expand their agriculture businesses. Federal and NYS programs will be discussed, including some cost share programs.
There is no cost to attend this event and lunch will be provided free for those who preregister, courtesy of CCE Oswego and the Soil & Water Conservation District. The registration deadline has been extended to Monday, April 3. To register, go to https://thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2023/04/05/ag-agency-awareness-day or scan the QR code.
