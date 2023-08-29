LOWVILLE — Work has begun to renovate the more than 160-year-old grandstands at the Lewis County Fairgrounds on Bostwick Street.
Built in the 1860s, with an addition in the 1920s, the site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Prior to the 2022 Lewis County Fair, emergency maintenance was conducted to keep the grandstand operational through this year’s fair. Work was completed to stabilize the structure. Contractors tore out and replace boards and beams that had deteriorated however that was just the start of what needed to be done to ensure that the historic wooden grandstand would remain in use for years to come.
Many lower columns on the east side of the grandstand needed to be replaced; the decking of the walkway needed to be restored and a new drainage system under the walkway was needed. In addition, all new work needs to be painted and cables will need to be installed to hold the structure together.
According to fair manager Rachel Lisk, powder post beetles were discovered, which had to be eradicated to ensure the future integrity of the building.
Once the renovations were underway, the board decided to separate the bleachers from the grandstand to be self supporting.
Lisk said renovation started the week after fair ended with moving of displays to save and purging of anything not needed.
“We are hoping to be done by November however, we know that with big projects such as this, things come up. We recognize that we may not finish until spring of 2024,” she said. “The Lewis County Agriculture Society has hired skilled, experienced architects and construction professionals as well as historic preservation consultants to ensure the history and safety of the grandstand. To know that the grandstand, which has stood for many generations, will continue to stand and be part of our community’s core memories is really important. Seeing the support we have from our county, land owners, foundations and fair patrons and friends has been heartwarming.”
To raise funds to cover the renovation costs, which was estimated at $500,000, the Lewis County Agricultural Society organized a letter campaign to solicit donations from community members and local businesses. In addition, the Pratt Northam Foundation agreed to match all donations through the letter-writing campaign through Sept. 1 up to $50,000.
The Northern New York Community Foundation also contributed to the cause with a $25,000 Community Foundation grant. The Community Foundation previously provided a major grant in 2006 for renovations at the time.
“This was a good opportunity to build upon something we’ve previously invested in and also help ensure this community asset continues to fully serve the citizens of Lewis County,” Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said in a press release. “We know this is a facility that is not only used during the fair, but throughout the year.”
“The whole board is very appreciative of the Community Foundation’s support,” Lewis County Agricultural Society Board President Matthew O’Connor said in the release. “It shows how devoted the Foundation is to help so many different communities throughout the area. On such a large project like our grandstand, all the support helps. We thank you for this generous grant and look forward to continuing our partnership and work together.”
In 2018, the Agriculture Society’s board partnered with the Community Foundation to create a pair of agency funds that include a permanent Lewis County Agricultural Society Endowment and a sustaining fund that have helped it continue its work and mission.
During the fair, blue donations boxes were utilized, and following the July event a silent auction was held to benefit the grandstand renovation project. Mobile Glass Studios entertained fairgoers creating small figurines including a cow, a duck, a pig and a chicken along with several vases. These one-of-a-kind creations were put up for bid with a starting price of $75. The silent auction raised nearly $2,000.
“The grandstand is a focal point of the community and on the historic registry, with the numerous clubs and teams using it throughout the year we are striving to keep it safe and sound for generations to come,” O’Connor said. “Anyone can tear old structures down and build new but we feel it adds a bit of nostalgia to our small county fair.”
Donations are still being accepted and may be mailed to the Lewis County Agricultural Society, P.O. Box 51, Lowville NY 13367.
