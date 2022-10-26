Rice Creek Field Station hosts free bare-root tree seedling giveaway

A swamp white oak seedling is an example of the trees SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station will give away to support a healthy ecosystem from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. (Photo by Elizabeth Triana)

OSWEGO - The community is invited to SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station for a fall bare-root tree seedling giveaway from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Attendees are welcome to take as many trees as they can plant and care for. While supplies last, bare-root tree seedlings -- trees with the soil around their roots removed -- will be available for most growing conditions, including species that are suitable for urban street tree planting, species that tolerate wet conditions and species that enjoy large open areas.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.