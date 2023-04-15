CANTON — The Riverside Farm Market at 18 Riverside Drive will open soon, according to owners Joe Eisele, Madison Laubscher and Amy Thompson.
The market will be a farm direct store, Mr. Eisele said.
“Stuff we grow ourselves,” he said.
“Also items from our friends and neighbors, local farmers and artists and makers and doers,” Ms. Laubscher added.
The store is associated with Northern Limits Farm and Grasse River Hemp.
Northern Limits Farm is a grass-based beef farm that produces naturally raised products. According to its website, the cattle youngstock are either born from a home beef herd or are assembled locally from select farms. No antibiotics or hormones are used on the farm’s animals.
Grasse River Hemp grows hemp plants with high cannabidiol or CBD content and low tetrahydrocannabinol, THC content. THC is found in cannabis plants at much higher concentrations, which causes the high from consuming marijuana.
Grasse River Hemp sells products made with locally grown high-CBD, low-THC hemp plants that Mr. Eisele said can be an alternative remedy for many common ailments.
Mr. Eisele said he plans to form a private buyers club when the store opens, allowing members to buy items other than those on the store shelves, like raw milk and customized CBD blends.
With its all-natural food products and CBD products, Mr. Eisele said he wants the store to have a health focus.
The store has space for small cultural events such as drum circles, Ms. Laubscher said.
An opening date and store hours have yet to be set.
A large cow statue will be in the parking lot when the store is open, Mr. Eisele said.
