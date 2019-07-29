CANTON — A horse that was observed galloping down the road Friday evening near the corner of County Routes 21 and 25 is back with its Amish family.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff Kevin M. Wells said the older chestnut mare was apprehended at about 9 p.m. that night by a County Route 21 resident who took the horse to another County 21 residence where it was tied up.
“The caller stated that the horse was galloping down the road headed toward Pyrites,” Mr. Wells said. “There’s a ton of Amish all the way up through there now, heading into Russell from Canton. They’ve bought up all sorts of farms.”
Deputies went door-to-door to Amish farms looking for the owner.
The next morning a member of the Amish community tracked the horse down and retrieved it.
Mr. Wells said horses and other animals occasionally escape throughout the year and in most cases they’re tracked down by their owners.
“Usually people track down their own animals and it’s not just Amish horses,” he said. “You just don’t want to meet one in the middle of the night in your car.”
Cows, livestock and other animals also get loose.
“It wasn’t that long ago we had alpacas get loose,” he said.
