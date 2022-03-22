ADAMS — The state Department of Agriculture and Markets warned the public on Tuesday not to consume unpasteurized raw milk from a farm on County Route 152 due to a possible salmonella contamination.
A sample of milk collected by a state inspector was discovered to be contaminated with salmonella at Next Generation Creamery, 9922 County Route 152. The presence of salmonella was confirmed Monday.
The producer is now prohibited from selling raw milk until subsequent sampling indicates that the product is free of harmful bacteria.
The owner of the farm, Patrick Grimshaw, said he and his family are working to find out where this came from. He said they have their cows tested regularly and that they are working to rectify this issue.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea which may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.
Raw milk is not provided the protection of pasteurization. Pasteurization is a process that heats milk to a specific temperature for a set period of time. Pasteurization kills the bacteria responsible for numerous illnesses and diseases such as listeriosis, salmonellosis, campylobacteriosis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, diphtheria and brucellosis. Pasteurization of milk is recognized internationally as an effective means of preventing outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, including salmonellosis.
The department recommends that any consumers who purchased raw milk from Next Generation Creamery immediately dispose of it and call the farm at 315-486-2340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.