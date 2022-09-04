Saving endangered Monarch butterflies by gardening

OSWEGO COUNTY – Monarch butterflies were declared an endangered species in July by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. As part of their Pledge to Protect initiative, the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM) is encouraging community members to tack action to protect Monarch butterflies from two invasive plant species that threaten their habitat and life cycle called black swallow-wort and pale swallow-wort.

These invasive swallow-wort species can easily take over habitats in which native milkweed and other pollinator-loving plants grow. They also disrupt the lifecycle of monarch butterflies as being in the same family as native milkweed, monarchs can mistakenly lay their eggs on invasive swallow-worts and the larvae which hatch on swallow-wort rather than native milkweed will die. With the recent endangered status, now more than ever, the impacts caused by invasive swallow-wort plants threaten the survival of the monarch butterfly.

