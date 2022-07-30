Small fruits for small farms: An introduction to best practices for small berry fruit production

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will host a free on-farm workshop from 8 a.m-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Oswego County is home to many small berry farms that due to size and scale, may not always have access to the latest production practices. This workshop is targeting small berry producers, part-time growers, and beginning farmers looking to learn best management practices. The fruits that will be covered will be traditional berry crops like blueberries, strawberries and raspberries. Some of the information that will be covered includes: 1) site and plant selection, 2) pruning, 3) weed control, 4) fertility management and 5) labor-saving techniques.
Guest speaker will be Anya Osatuke, a small fruits specialist through Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest. The workshop will entail three on-farm visits, field walks, and attendees will also have opportunity to ask questions. Registration is required to attend. Maximum registration is 40 attendees.
