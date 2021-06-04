CANTON — After a 2020 pandemic hiatus, the St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Parade and Festival is on for this summer.
The Canton Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced events are slated for Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day festival is expected to feature vendors on the village green, a parade on Main Street, live music and the crowning of the 2021 princess.
The Chamber is seeking vendors, entertainment and parade participants, and all interest forms should be submitted by Aug. 1.
Reserving food vendor spots is $100 per day; spots for craft or novelty vendors are $40 per day; and displays, information booths or raffle tables are $10 a day.
Parade float entries are to follow the “Milk for All” theme to be judged and be eligible for cash prizes. Park festivities will begin the night of Aug. 13, and resume at 10 a.m. Aug. 14, with the parade starting at 1 p.m. on Court Street.
More information for vendors and parade participants is outlined in the interest forms posted to the Chamber events page on the municipal website, cantonny.gov. They can be mailed to Canton Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 369, Canton, NY 13617, or dropped off at the Chamber’s office in the Gray and Gray building, 1 Main St. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Those interested in performing should email Chamber Director Tammy M. Mackin, at cantonchamberny@gmail.com, with price and performance information.
