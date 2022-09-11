CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Planning Board approved one solar project, with conditions, and rejected another during a meeting conducted Thursday evening over Zoom.
Both projects are in the town of Canton.
Both proposals are located in a rural zone where solar arrays are allowed with a special-use permit. They are both also in Agricultural District 2.
The project approved with conditions is at 676 Old DeKalb Road and is being developed by Algonquin Power. It is a 4-megawatt project.
It has come under county review because it is located on the town line between Canton and DeKalb.
There is no agricultural production on the land right now which is partially forested and has rocky outcrops. The parcel it is located on is 74.4 acres.
The conditions recommended by the planning office are:
■ Prepare and submit a forest inventory for land that will be cleared.
■ Plan to leave vegetative screen in place after decommissioning.
■ Describe the construction process for setting poles in bedrock.
■ Submit a drawing of utility poles that will be installed.
■ Leave the salvage value out of the cost estimates.
■ Submit evidence that malware will be installed to prevent damage to the grid.
The plan was approved by an 8-3 vote with Ken Bellor, Priscilla Darling, Laura Foster, Andy Gilbert, Robin McClellan, Julia Rose, Heather Sands and Cheryl A. Shatraw voting in favor. Kim Bisonette, Donald R. Chambers and Daniel G. Fay voting against, and Eric Alan abstaining.
“Of all the places to put a solar array in Canton, this is a good site,” said Jason C. Pfotenhauer, St. Lawrence County’s director of planning. “It is not being farmed and it is not near anything.”
The Canton Town Planning Board will now review the project, Mr. Pfotenhauer said. To override the county planning board, the town planning board must vote a majority plus one.
The project that was rejected was proposed for a 71-acre parcel at 295 Route 310 just outside the village limits. The property is bounded by United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care, Partridge Run Golf Course and the Remington Recreation Trail, Canton Apples and Smile Associates.
The project is being developed by SolAmerica Energy, Atlanta, on property owned by Jim Curtis, of Canton
The planning department staff recommended against approving the project, citing its location and the accessibility of village sewage and water.
“Is this the highest and best use of this land? Because it is adjacent to the municipal line where you have water and sewer services as well as lighting services. This is right outside the footprint of the village boundary,” county planner Matilda Larson said. “If it can’t be used for agricultural purposes, and it should, as the first, highest and best use, then some other use, either commercial development, institutional development, residential development may be a higher and better use.”
Mr. Fay and Mr. McClellan voiced their agreement with Ms. Larson.
The property owner, Mr. Curtis, said they were mistaken.
“The land has been in hay use and it is marginal hay,” he said.
He said he had approached adjacent land owners about their interest in the property and they had none.
The property had been for sale for many years before he bought it, he said.
Mr. Curtis said he had originally bought the property thinking it could be used for medical offices.
“I totally respect what you are saying as far as the idea of use that close to the village and where it is and I have explored many of those options,” Mr. Curtis said.
The planning board voted unanimously to reject the project.
SolAmerica will bring the project before the town planning board, which could approve it, but only by a vote of a majority, plus one, according to Mr. Pfotenhauer.
