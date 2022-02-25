CANTON — Each year, March marks modification season for the county’s agricultural districts. Unlike most years, however, this year the county also will accept requests to remove property from an agricultural district.
“Every March from the first to the 30th, the county looks to modify agricultural districts,” said St. Lawrence County Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer. “It’s a little different this year, though, because now you can remove as well as add property. This is important because the county only allows people to remove property from an agricultural district every eight years.”
Mr. Pfotenhauer said the county has two agricultural districts, Agricultural District 1 and 2. The first district comprises land in the southern and western parts of the county, and the second spans the county’s northern and eastern regions.
A digital map of the county’s agricultural districts can be found at maps.dancgis.org/ima.
According to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board, the eight-year review process extends only to Agricultural District 2, which means only that district can apply to have property removed. Requests to remove land from the first district will not be accepted until 2024.
An agricultural district is an area in the county where the majority of land-use serves agricultural purposes, and the district offers protection to that land by preventing municipalities from passing laws restricting agricultural enterprises.
“In this county, the agricultural districts are used mainly for crop rotations and seed crops like corn or soybeans, and also hay is a big crop here,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said. “If the property doesn’t continue to be in active agricultural use, then it can be taken out of an agricultural district, and that’s why the state allows that to happen every eight years.”
According to the press release, landowners interested in adding or removing land must submit a form with information about the property to the county Planning Office.
“For the form, if you want to add or remove property, then the county agricultural board will look at the property and see if it’s used for agricultural purposes, and will recommend a decision to the county Board of Legislators, and then that all goes to the state Department of Agriculture (and Markets) for the final sign-off,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
Blank forms can be found at wdt.me/nB2qwx.
The press release states that all applications must be received or postmarked no later than March 30.
For more information, contact the Planning Office at 315-379-2292.
