ADAMS — New York is committed to what it calls the most aggressive clean energy and climate plan in the country, and the practices at some dairy farms may offer sort of a field guide on ways to get there.
On the morning of June 17, state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil B. Seggos stopped by Sheland Farms, County Route 79, to see how the farm has been a good steward of the environment. He was joined by representatives of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association.
“I say this all of the time: Farmers are some of the original conservationists,” Mr. Seggos said. “They understand how to work with the land. So, we can learn from them and they can learn from us, perhaps as we adjust to the new laws and regulations that are coming to help mitigate the effects of climate change.”
Mr. Seggos, DEC commissioner since 2015, was instrumental in the passage of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and serves as the co-chair of its implementing body, the Climate Action Council. In addition to leading DEC, he advises Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on environmental policy and issues.
Mr. Seggos is married to Watertown native Rose (Poggi) Seggos. They have a summer home in the Thousand Islands region.
The Climate Act calls for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with an interim target of 40% by 2030.
“It’s a lofty goal, but farms have been implementing best management practices for decades,” said Alyssa M. Kealy, director of member services and industry relations for NEDPA. “We think that agriculture is going to be a great part of the solution in reducing climate change.”
Sheland Farms has been a member of NEDPA since the creation of the association in 1993. Sheland Farms is operated by the Shelmidine family, which has owned it for decades.
“They really prioritize environmental stewardship and doing what’s best for soil health, crop production and they keep emission reductions in mind,” Mrs. Kealy said.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture represents 11% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, with transportation at 27%, followed by electricity at 25%, industry at 24% and commercial/residential at 13%.
“Agriculture can be part of the solution,” Mr. Seggos said. “If we’re going to protect agriculture, we need to find ways to work with it and to ultimately protect farms just like this and to learn from farms just like this.”
“We’ve been doing the environmental things for a long time,” said Douglas W. Shelmidine, co-owner of Sheland Farms. “Early on, my dad (Donald) was one of the first ones to have a no-till corn planter, back in the early 1970s. We’ve been doing those kinds of practices. We’ve had a digester for about 12 years, we built in 2008. We, as a dairy, just like most of the industry have done a tremendous amount of things over the years without the incentives or concerns of government. So, we feel like we’re kind of ahead of the curve on this.”
One practice in the farm’s toolbox for reducing emissions is injection of manure into soil. An apparatus attached to a tractor applies the natural fertilizer by injecting it directly below the soil’s surface.
Mr. Seggos inspected the apparatus and, with Devon Shelmidine, climbed into the cabin of a corn/forage harvester, which has the technology to measure the nutrient values of corn being chopped. That silage can then be supplemented by varieties of other feed designed to meet the dietary needs of specific groups of the dairy herd.
The commissioner also learned how the farm separates the solids from manure, and how that compost is then used as animal bedding.
“We have to get out of our bubbles, out of our offices and go out into the field, regardless if its transportation or housing,” Mr. Seggos said of the Climate Act goals. “Reconstructing our housing stock will be a great challenge here in New York state. At the same token, we have to get out to our farms and understand what farms are actually dealing with and the challenges they’re confronting.”
‘alignment’
Tonya Van Slyke, executive director of NEDPA, said the dairy industry in the U.S. already has an aggressive environmental goal. The Net Zero Initiative, launched in 2020, aims to achieve industry-wide neutral or better carbon emissions, optimize water usage and to significantly improve water quality.
“We’re in a place where we’re working on two initiatives and want to make sure there’s alignment, because the ultimate goal is to be part of the solution,” Ms. Van Slyke said. “We have great farmers. New York has some of the best farmers in the country and we have farmers committed to everything they do — environmental stewardship, their people, their cows and their communities. We have a lot working in our favor.”
“We do it because it’s the right thing to do,” Douglas Shelmidine said. “We want to conserve the land for future generations, for our kids, my grandkids and great-grandkids, whatever. It’s what we do, the way we do things as farmers. If we don’t take care of the land and the cattle, they don’t take care of us.”
Mr. Shelmidine, whose farm these days is producing about 62,000 gallons of milk a day, said he was happy to host the Friday morning visitors.
“We’re always happy to have the opportunity to interact with folks like that who have influence over how we’re regulated,” he said. “It’s critical they understand how things really work. There’s lots of folks out there who have ideas of how the world ought to be, but they may not have a real perspective on reality.”
Something that is real, Mr. Seggos said, is climate change.
“Science says it is. We can feel it,” he said. “We see very worrying trend lines over the next 20 to 30 years — temperatures and storms increasing, severe weather a problem. We’re going to see measurable impacts from severe weather and we want to be a part of the solution. New York has always led the way. We want to lead with our partners. That will be informed by talking to folks on the ground.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.