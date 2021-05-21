TAUNY to host ice cream demo

CANTON — Rhubarb is ready for picking and putting into a favorite recipe. TAUNY invites the community to join Folk to Table Project Director Camilla Ammirati from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a demonstration of key steps in making a seasonally-inspired rhubarb crumble ice cream, which adds shortbread crumble and rhubarb compote mix-ins to a buttermilk ice cream base. The demo will take place in the kitchen of the TAUNY Center, 53 Main St. Take-away tasting samples will be available while they last.
Nature’s Storehouse is donating rhubarb and other key ingredients for this recipe as part of a monthly “Savor the Season” series. Masking and social distancing remain in place for this event, and there is a $5 suggested donation.
TAUNY, Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people understand and appreciate the folk traditions and local culture of everyday life — present and past — in the north country. More information is available at tauny.org.
