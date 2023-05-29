MALONE — The Franklin County Fairgrounds kicked off Memorial Day weekend with a free event Saturday afternoon.
Adirondack Tractor Pullers Association treated visitors to a day of trucks and tractors pulling a sled in front of the grandstand at the fairgrounds.
Stan Russell, vice president of the Adirondack Tractor Pullers Association, said the day was a chance for local pullers to tune up their tractors, while the sled was calibrated before the association’s first event this summer.
Russell said he appreciates the Franklin County Agricultural Society for opening up the track for the Test and Tune on Saturday.
“This is the first time we have done a test and tune like this,” Russell said. “There’s different clubs that do test and tunes but this is the first time we have done one.”
Russell said the club’s first pull of the season will take place July 25 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Morrisonville.
“So when we get to our first pull we will be ready to roll and give the crowd the show they want,” Russell said. “Otherwise our Test and Tune is mostly at the first pull of the season. This gives us a chance to not make our mistakes at the first run of the season and actually have a day to get things figured out.”
Russell said the sled used during the afternoon was a new unit.
“It gives the pullers a chance to try a whole new gear if they want, other than something they try at the normal pull. It gives them a chance to see all their new rebuilds and see if they work or not,” Russell said. “You really aren’t pulling against the other competitors, you are kind of pulling against yourself to see what you can do to make it better.”
Russell said with a new sled it definitely helps to have a test and tune event.
“This is the first time this sled has been out with this crew, they are learning a lot about it,” Russell said. “This is the way we learn, to take it out on a test and tune day. Basically what is going on is this sled was bought in the southern states, they’ve done a lot of work to it, changed a lot of the way it operates. Essentially this is a brand new sled, they’re trying to figure out their gearing, trying to figure out the best settings, the best place to dump the bands. If you see us look like we are trying to figure out what we are up to, that’s exactly what today is about.”
The name of the new sled is Running on Rage, according to Russell.
“They have been working for the past couple of weeks to get it completed for today,” Russell said. “They have got a couple of test runs under it, just in the driveway so to speak. They are definitely learning today.”
According to Russell, during the day’s event, Walter Cheney took part in an electric vehicle, a Rivian truck.
“This is going to be the first time that any of us have ever seen an electric vehicle pull,” Russell said.
After the electric vehicle’s first pull, Russell said it’s comparable to gas trucks with Cheney going 320 feet at 15 mph.
During the electric vehicle’s second pull, the Rivian went 317 feet at a speed of 16.5 mph.
