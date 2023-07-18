Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Lewis County Dairy Ambassador Mariah LaFountain showcases “The Big Cheese” — a 20-pound brick of sharp cheddar — at the Lewis County Fair’s iconic cheese auction Tuesday morning. The winning bid for The Big Cheese was $8,500. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
What looks like a strategically painted drop shadow perfectly accentuating this cow’s pattern is really a “bleed” of color that exists on most cows but can only be seen when she is shaved very close. This girl seems to smile while being admired at the Lewis County Fair on Tuesday morning in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Matthew J. O’Connor, president of the Lewis County Agricultural Society, thanked all of those who helped make the 202nd Lewis County Fair possible before the Tuesday ribbon-cutting that officially launched the fair, which runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds on Bostwick Street in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
The Lewis County Fair Cheese Auction master of ceremonies Gary Rosiczkowski announces various awards including the Dairy of Distinction and Outstanding Senior Farmers prior to the iconic auctioning of massive blocks of cheese held Tuesday morning at the Lewis County Fair in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Evelyn Farese, the 2023 Lewis County Dairy Princess, parades one of the large blocks of cheese at the Lewis County Fair’s iconic cheese auction Tuesday morning in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
The crowd applauds the battle between bidders on “The Big Cheese” — a 20-pound block of sharp cheddar — as they escalated to $8,500 at the Lewis County’s iconic cheese auction held Tuesday morning at the fairgrounds in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
The Bellers of Croghan, center, sitting on the bottom bleacher, were honored as the Outstanding Senior Farmers during a ceremony following the ribbon-cutting at the Lewis County Fair Tuesday morning. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
“Some cows are more dramatic than others” said Ella Sherman, 18, as she worked with Lance Rese, 17, and Maverick Maciejko, 13, to get a young cow shorn and lovely on Tuesday morning at the Lewis County Fair before competition time. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Kyra Baker, 12, has a quiet moment with her mini horse Eagle, with Scout sharing the space at the Lewis County Fair on Tuesday morning. “I just want to make them happy,” she said of caring for her horse friends. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Kyra Baker, 12, spends some time in the stall with her mini horse Eagle, with Scout sharing the space at the Lewis County Fair on Tuesday morning. “I just want to make them happy,” she said of caring for her horse friends. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
How now brown cow? Even brown and white dairy cows have a color “bleed” of light beige that looks like a strategically placed shadow after the cows are shaved down to a short stubble in preparation for showing at the Lewis County Fair in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
A moment of quiet down food truck row at the Lewis County Fair after the ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning. The smells of frying onion and grilling chicken had already started filling the air. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
The Lewis County Maple Producer’s Association was set up at the Lewis County Fair on Tuesday, selling a variety of maple flavored goodies, including maple popcorn and maple ice cream. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A friendly competition was held at the Lewis County Fair on Tuesday, where horse riders held a cup of water as they made their way around the course, trying to spill as little as possible. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A boy takes a tech break in the cow barn at the 202nd Lewis County Fair on Tuesday morning in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Well-arranged horse tack sits ready for use during the 4-H-FFA Western Horse Show Tuesday morning at the Lewis County Fair in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
The official ribbon-cutting that launched the 202nd Lewis County Fair was held Tuesday morning at the fairgrounds on Bostwick Street in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Competitors in the 4-H-FFA English Horse Show at the Lewis County Fair gather to await results during the early hours of the fair’s first day on Tuesday. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Plenty of visitors began arriving at the Lewis County Fair on Tuesday, the first day of the five-day event. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Alyssa Grubbs from Marvelous Mutts, Georgia, marvels at her dog Havoc’s rapid-fire frisbee-catching skills. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Skylar Manning, Lowville, takes a break after competing with her horse, Beauty, a 16 year-old Appendix, at the Lewis County Fair on Tuesday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
LOWVILLE — The ribbon has been cut and massive amounts of cheese auctioned — the 202nd incarnation of the Lewis County Fair is underway.
About 100 people gathered at the entrance of the county fairgrounds on Bostwick Street for the opening ceremony on Tuesday morning led by Lewis County Agricultural Society President Matthew J. O’Connor.
After the ribbon-cutting at the narrow entrance gate between two white-washed wooden trellis walls, O’Connor thanked the many first responders, donors and volunteers who make the fair possible as two longtime Society members had for decades — Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Woodard and Jesse E. Schantz, who have died since the last fair. He was joined by their family members Ryan C. Woodard, Woodard’s grandson, and Schantz’s sons Douglass L. Schantz and Greg C. Schantz.
“With the barns full, it really brings back the core of what we’re doing with the Fair. It gives a place for people to go to see the animals. It gives the family farms a place to display the animals that they put work into all year long,” O’Connor said after the ceremony. “The fair is a great part of the community and people come here and have a good time and enjoy each other’s company.”
As has been the case for the past 27 years, the fair’s iconic cheese auction was hosted by the Dairy Industry Barn following the presentation of dairy awards and a parade of four teens with the calves they received through the Calf Enhancement Program, paid for by the cheese auction proceeds along with a number of other youth agriculture initiatives. Those include scholarships to 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs in schools across the county, according to Gary Rosiczkowski who leads the Industry Barn’s efforts.
“It’s all for the kids. Everything is donated — the cheese, the boxes the cheese goes in, the volunteers — and it’s all done for the kids,” he said, noting that money is distributed every year to existing programs and new ideas that are brought to them. “If it has anything to do with kids and agriculture, just ask.”
The auction raised $23,000 this year through the 38 blocks of cheese weighing 5, 6, 10 and — in the case of “The Big Cheese” — 20 pounds donated by the Lowville Dairy Producers Cooperative in Lowville in wooden boxes donated by Kraft Heinz.
This year, the winning bid for the Big Cheese was $8,500 raised through donations by individuals in memory of the late Schantz, according to Elaine Rosiczkowski who volunteers with the Industry Barn like her husband, with an additional $600 in donations added after the auction for a total donation of $9,100 for the Big Cheese, up from a little more than $8,000 last year.
The cheese auction got its start after someone working at Kraft saw a cheddar cheese auction at The Great State Fair in 1996 and brought the idea to Rosiczkowski. With the help of a number of volunteers and donations, the rest is history.
Although the auction started with basic cheddar blocks, there are now about 14 varieties of cheese ranging from the common, like aged cheddar, Muenster and Swiss, to the more creative like chocolate cheese, maple cheddar, smoked Gouda with bacon and steakhouse onion.
The awards given at the Dairy Industry Barn event included the Young Farmer Award, given to Andrew Flansburg and Marissa Ehlers of Hillside View Dairy; the Senior Farmer Award to Glenn and Emily Beller of Beller Family Farm; and River Edge Dairy in the town of Lowville, owned by Curtis Lehman, was acknowledged as a Dairy of Distinction.
On Tuesday evening, the fair parade consisting of tractors, the FFA and 4-H organizations, community organizations, first responders and a number of community groups stretch from one end of the village to the other for over two hours with spectators lining the route with rows of lawn chairs that had been put in place since the morning by people eager not to miss a thing.
The fair has all of the usual favorites from midway rides and tractor pulls to a concert by country music star Tyler Farr and the many animal shows and competitions and the demolition derby.
It also has some new entertainment including a glass blower and two new sensory zones — a quiet one where children and adults feeling overwhelmed from the fair’s sensory stimulation can go to rejuvenate and a second area with a chalk obstacle course where kids can “get the wiggles out” with help of the Lewis County Public Health Department.
The fair continues all week until Saturday night.
