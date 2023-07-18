LOWVILLE — The ribbon has been cut and massive amounts of cheese auctioned — the 202nd incarnation of the Lewis County Fair is underway.

About 100 people gathered at the entrance of the county fairgrounds on Bostwick Street for the opening ceremony on Tuesday morning led by Lewis County Agricultural Society President Matthew J. O’Connor.

202nd year kicks off with $23,000 raised through auction

Matthew J. O’Connor, president of the Lewis County Agricultural Society, thanked all of those who helped make the 202nd Lewis County Fair possible before the Tuesday ribbon-cutting that officially launched the fair, which runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds on Bostwick Street in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
The crowd applauds the battle between bidders on “The Big Cheese” — a 20-pound block of sharp cheddar — as they escalated to $8,500 at the Lewis County’s iconic cheese auction held Tuesday morning at the fairgrounds in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
“Some cows are more dramatic than others” said Ella Sherman, 18, as she worked with Lance Rese, 17, and Maverick Maciejko, 13, to get a young cow shorn and lovely on Tuesday morning at the Lewis County Fair before competition time. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Younger visitors at the Lewis County Fair keep busy outside the animal barns, decorating the concrete with custom artwork. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
