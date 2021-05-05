WATERTOWN — Held virtually this year, the Thousand Islands Land Trust’s eighth annual For The Trees Arbor Day celebration drew nearly 70 participants.
Through TILT and the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District, participants received a free sapling, T-shirt and planting and care instructions. Sapling varieties included white pine, red pine, Norway spruce and black walnut.
For The Trees is usually held at TILT’s Zenda Farms Preserve and MacFarlane Trail, located at 38973 Zenda Road in Clayton. The land is open to the public year-round, dawn to dusk, for runners, hikers, birdwatchers and nature lovers.
To find out more about TILT Preserves and events, email info@tilandtrust.org, call 315-686-5345 or visit www.tilandtrust.org.
