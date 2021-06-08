CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting its annual BioBlitz week to collect citizen science data on species and biodiversity in the region.
From June 13 to 19, hikers and paddlers are encouraged to explore TILT’s 10 preserves and use a mobile app to identify, document and report plant, insect, bird, mammal and reptile life.
The Seek identification app, by iNaturalist, is free and downloadable to Apple and Android devices. TILT staff is also available to answer questions.
To register for BioBlitz, email treks@tilandtrust.org, call the TILT office at 315-686-5345, or sign up on the TILT website at www.tilandtrust.org.
