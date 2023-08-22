A small, winged insect with a shiny black body and appetite for elm is now making its way across New York, after being detected in St. Lawrence County last year.

The invasive species, called the elm zigzag sawfly (Aproceros leucopoda), was found in southern Quebec in 2020, in Virginia in 2021, and then in North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York last year.

An elm zigzag sawfly in St. Lawrence County. Courtesy of M. Fierke
Upper right, the distinct snake-like feeding pattern created by elm zigzag sawfly larvae on elm leaves. Courtesy of M. Fierke
Yellow sticky traps with elm zigzag sawflies on them, placed by Melissa K. Fierke as part of the research she is conducting in St. Lawrence County for the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Courtesy of M. Fierke
Melissa K. Fierke, a forest entomology professor at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, places a yellow sticky trap on an elm tree in the Perch River Wildlife Management Area. She is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to research the elm zigzag sawfly, an invasive species first found in the state last year in St. Lawrence County. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A yellow sticky trap placed by Melissa K. Fierke as part of the research she is conducting in St. Lawrence County for the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Courtesy of M. Fierke
