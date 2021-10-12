WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will offer the second in a series of Fall 2021 history-related webinars,
Joe Lawrence, extension associate dairy forage systems specialist with Cornell’s PRO-DAIRY Program, will present the “Agriculture and the Lewis County Experience” webinar from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Register at tinyurl.com/LCFarming.
The history of the Tug Hill region and its economic successes are strongly tied to its natural resources. From subsistence farming to today’s high-tech practices, agriculture has been a key part of that history. This presentation will share some of the unique history, current happenings and future opportunities for agriculture in the region.
Mr. Lawrence grew up in a farming family in northern Jefferson County. He has made a career in agriculture and serves as a state extension specialist focusing on dairy and field crops at Cornell University. He has resided in Lewis County for about 15 years and lives in the Martinsburg area with his wife and three children. He is very active in the community and has an interest in local history and understanding how that history can help shape the future success of the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.