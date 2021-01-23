WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will host a free webinar called “Right-Sizing Stream Crossings for Fish, Wildlife and Resiliency” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.
This training session will be presented by Corbin Gosier, a biologist in the Division of Fish and Wildlife at the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.
Streams are often disrupted by undersized and improperly placed culverts, resulting in habitat fragmentation and increases in erosion, flooding and flood-related damage. Culverts and bridges can be designed to minimize impacts to stream habitats and aquatic connectivity.
DEC recently adopted protocols to evaluate road-stream crossings for “passability” and to prioritize crossings with the greatest need of replacement and repair.
DEC is also working on funding solutions to help municipalities right-size their culverts and bridges for improved connectivity and resiliency.
Register for this free webinar at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IwAyCd03Sxu1dQ31yqV-Rg or the commission’s website at www.tughill.org.
