TURIN — Autumn Ridge Goat Farm, owned and operated by Matt and Windy Klossner, brought home a first-place award at the American Dairy Goat Association’s annual convention held in Syracuse Oct. 3-7.
Autumn Ridge Goat Farm entered its marinated roasted garlic and herb chèvre in the flavored tub chèvre category where it was awarded first place.
In addition, the marinated roasted garlic and herb chèvre earned honorable mention of all cheeses in the commercial cheese competition.
The competition was open to all cheese makers nationwide, commercial and amateur. Entries were required to be made with 100% goat’s milk. The judges this year were Kerry Kaylegian, associate research professor in the Department of Food Science at Pennsylvania State University, and Brian Schlatter of Hudson, American Cheese Society certified cheese professional and ACS certified cheese sensory evaluator.
Autumn Ridge Goat Farm is considered commercial because it has legally been selling cheeses for more than six months. Minimum scores are required to earn awards and standards apply to all entries.
Autumn Ridge Goat Farm has been making fresh chèvre and feta cheeses since 2015 using fresh milk from its herd of 40 dairy goats. Autumn Ridge Goat Farm has a farm store that is open daily where all of the farm’s cheeses can be purchased along with a variety of the goat milk soaps and lotions and goat milk caramels, all made with milk from the farm’s herd of goats.
