TURIN — Autumn Ridge Goat Farm, owned and operated by Matt and Windy Klossner, brought home a first-place award at the American Dairy Goat Association’s annual convention held in Syracuse Oct. 3-7.

Autumn Ridge Goat Farm entered its marinated roasted garlic and herb chèvre in the flavored tub chèvre category where it was awarded first place.

Turin goat farm cheese wins first place at event

The Autumn Ridge Goat Farm Marinated Roasted Garlic and Herb Chèvre brought home the top prize from the American Dairy Goat Association annual convention. Photo provided
