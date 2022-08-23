Unplanted acres in U.S. surge on extreme rain, drought

A farmer harvests wheat in Culver, Kansas, in June. Bloomberg photo by Arin Yoon.

Acres that U.S. farmers were unable to plant have more than tripled from the same period last year as extreme weather wreaks havoc on fields.

Prevented planting acres — or insured crops that can’t be planted because of disasters including flooding and drought — were at 6.4 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency’s August report. That’s up from 2.1 million in 2021.

Tribune Wire

