Upcoming CCE Oswego workshop Successful direct marketing of farm products

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will host an upcoming workshop on direct-to-consumer marketing of farm products. The workshop will be free to attend and held at 2 p.m. on June 29 via Zoom with in-person seating available at the CCE Oswego office in Mexico.
Speaking at the event will be Amanda Bickford, Local Foods Marketing Specialist at CCE Jefferson, who will discuss the main types of direct-to-consumer marketing of local farm products as well as dynamics involved and successful techniques for each type. Agricultural business operators interested in or currently selling on farm, at farmers markets, or via social media and online are encouraged to attend.
Registration is required. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events or scan the QR code with a phone’s camera app. In-person seating is limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. For further information, or assistance with registration, contact Erich Keena, Ag Economic Development Specialist, at 315-963-7286 ext. 203 or ejk247@cornell.edu.
Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call (315) 963-7286 or visit thatscooperativeextension.org to learn more about CCE Oswego.
