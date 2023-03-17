The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking applications for projects that will improve outreach to underserved producers and underserved communities about conservation programs and services and opportunities for students to pursue careers in agriculture, natural resources and related sciences.
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is offering up to $70 million in cooperative agreements with entities for two-year projects.
