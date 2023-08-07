CANTON — Former town councilman and owner of littleGrasse Foodworks Robert J. Washo said that the community users of the village food waste collection system are not the issue. He said the Department of Public Works needs to attend to the program properly.
“My problem is the village’s follow-through,” Washo said.
Washo was responding to reports from a joint meeting of the town and village boards where Mayor Michael E. Dalton and other council members said abuse of the food waste collection system and dumping in the area of the bin on Outer Lincoln Street was causing problems.
“There are items in the waste stream that are not proper,” Dalton said. “There’s all sorts of stuff in there.”
In addition to including items in the food waste that are not compostable, Dalton said people are using the area to get rid of all sorts of household items.
“We have no control of what is going up in that space,” Dalton said. “It has become a real frustration. I don’t have an answer for it. I talked to the superintendent (Timothy Bacon). He doesn’t have an answer for it.”
When Washo agreed to take the food waste from the village last summer, he said he arranged to have the DPW bring the food waste bin to his property on Miner Street Road every Friday.
The delivery has never been regular, Washo said.
Washo said the DPW is not interested in continuing the program and Dalton is willing to let it die.
Maggots and bees in the food waste, a condition sited by Dalton, are not caused by consumer abuse, Washo said. Insects and vermin directly result from the village not emptying the bin regularly.
When left too long without emptying, the bin’s condition discourages residents from participating, Washo said.
Washo said people with bee sensitivities aren’t likely to use the system.
He said that it was ahead of the curve when the Canton sustainability committee started talking about food waste diversion in 2018
And even with the program’s troubles, the discussion is still more than most communities are doing.
“Thankfully, we are still having a discussion,” Washo said.
People want to divert their food waste, Washo said.
When Washo stopped taking food waste from the village, he bought 5-gallon buckets and offered to take food waste from the shareholders of his Community Supported Agriculture farm,
He said about 30 families have taken buckets and are bringing their food waste to his farm to be added to his composting operation. He said he has no problem with maggots and bees because the waste is promptly handled.
Washo, who is a certified master composter from Colorado State, said that composting is both an art and a science, and he has offered to train members of village staff but has not had his offer acted upon.
He said that it is not hard to do, but there needs to be a champion to shepherd the program. He said the village lost its champion with the departure of Carol S. Pynchon, a former village trustee and member of the sustainability committee who moved from the area.
The sustainability committee has been tasked with offering up ideas for the program at the next village board meeting on Aug. 16.
