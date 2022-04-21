WATERTOWN — Members of the Food Policy Council of Jefferson County on Thursday presented a handful of ideas to make food more accessible and affordable in the area.
About a dozen people gathered to hear two members of the council, which was formed in the fall to help with food needs, present six ideas. The council members, Courteney Stepanek, of the United Way of Northern New York, and Amanda Root, with the Cornell Cooperative Extension, gave an interactive presentation at the Urban Mission, going back and forth with attendees discussing the projects.
The first of these ideas was mobile food delivery of food pantry packages. This project is handled mostly by Dawn M. Cole, the Urban Mission’s executive director. It’s launching in about a week and its focus will be on delivering food to older adults who are homebound or ill and low-income housing residents. Ms. Cole said they’ll use the mission’s pantry, which is the largest in Jefferson County, to deliver food to homes mostly in Watertown, but the goal is to expand to the rest of the county.
The second project will be a Food Policy Council partnership with Stewart’s Shops in areas where grocery stores are scarce. Ms. Stepanek said the council wants to put affordable produce and other healthy foods in five Stewart’s Shops, so people don’t have to drive too far for groceries. Six locations have been identified — Great Bend, Mill Street in Watertown, Coffeen Street in Watertown, Philadelphia, Evans Mills and Black River.
The third project aims to make it easier for people to use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program EBT benefits at farmers markets. Watertown’s seasonal farmers market on Wednesdays is the only market in the area that accepts EBT. The council wants to expand this to other farms and make it easier for farmers to sign up for this program.
The fourth project hopes to increase local produce purchased by food pantries. The council would buy more produce from local growers and hand it off to pantries to distribute.
The fifth project will offer more resources and incentives to get younger people involved in agriculture. The council, for example, may put a payment down on a tractor for an up-and-coming farmer.
The last project aims to increase the composting input at Carthage Central School District. The school now has composting bins in its cafeteria. The compost is used to fertilize the school’s gardens. The council wants to encourage and expand this program to the rest of the Carthage community and then to schools throughout the county.
