ONEIDA, OSWEGO, JEFFERSON, LEWIS, AND ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES – Winter is a good time to start planning for a garden. Selecting what plants to grow can be exciting but people could be playing a role in the introduction of invasive plants. Many invasive plants were once considered desirable ornamentals that were intentionally introduced to gardens and landscapes only to escape into the natural environments. People can play a vital role in the introduction and prevention of invasive plants by choosing to grow native species and taking action to control invasives they may find on their property.
From 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 community members can join an informative zoom webinar hosted by the Genesee Land Trust featuring The Nature Conservancy’s SLELO PRISM-an invasive species management program. The webinar will discuss native alternatives to common invasive garden plants, the benefits of native plants, general control methods, and a Pledge to Protect people can take to protect their garden and favorite outdoor spaces from invasive species.
