MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Oswego County in collaboration with Oswego County Soil and Water, USDA Farm Service Agency and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will sponsor a workshop for agriculture producers. The four agencies that serve the farmers and residents in Oswego County will be together from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 at the Mexico VFW, 5930 Scenic Ave., Mexico.
The program is designed primarily for beginning farmers who are looking for information on how to improve or expand their agriculture businesses. Federal and New York state programs will be discussed including some cost share programs. The goal is to improve the awareness of agriculture agencies that are available to address the challenges faced by agricultural producers in Oswego County. There is no cost to attend, but registration for lunch is needed by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 13 by calling CCE of Oswego County at 315-963-7286.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County has a deep-rooted local presence that is responsive to the needs of communities. In addition to the support they provide to the country’s agricultural community, they also offer many outreach programs on the importance of nutrition and food preparation. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County’s mission is to interpret, disseminate, and deliver research-based information and knowledge on issues relevant to Oswego County youth, individuals, families, farms and communities; and further, to contribute to improving the quality of life in Oswego County through education and empowering volunteers and staff to lead, guide, and teach. For more information check them out at facebook.com/OswegoCCE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.