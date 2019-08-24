SACKETS HARBOR — A successful harvest for forage involves mapping out a flexible strategy that considers changing crop and weather conditions. Joe Lawrence from Pro-Dairy will lead a Corn Harvest Silage Strategy workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at Robbins Family Grain and North Harbor Dairy, 14471 County Route 145, Sackets Harbor.
This program is free, but registration is requested online atwdt.me/silageregister. Veterans and military are encouraged to attend, as well as individuals of all agricultural backgrounds and experience.
For more information, contact Jake Ledoux at 315-788-8450 ext. 234 or email jtl224@cornell.edu.
