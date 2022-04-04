Workshop on how climate change is impacting the global food system

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will host a free virtual workshop through Zoom from 6-7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. Come listen to guest speaker Dr. Michael P. Hoffmann, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Entomology at Cornell University, discuss how climate change is impacting the global food system. Dr. Hoffmann is Executive Director Emeritus of the Cornell Institute for Climate Smart Solutions and is also the co-author of a recent book published by Cornell University Press called, “Our Changing Menu: Climate Change and the Foods We Love and Need.” Dr. Hoffmann’s presentation will unpack the increasingly complex relationships between food and climate change. Whether you’re a farmer, chef, baker, distiller, restaurateur, or someone who simply enjoys a good pizza or drink, it’s important to learn how climate change is affecting the diverse and interwoven food system.
Food is something all cultures around the world celebrate as an important means of bringing people together. Yet, climate change is affecting how that food gets from the farm to dinner plates. This workshop centers around the common love for food, but it also serves as a practical way to talk about the impacts of climate change. In this regard, Dr. Hoffmann’s presentation will serve as a sober warning, a call to action and a message of hope.
This virtual workshop is sponsored by the Master Gardener Volunteer Program of CCE Oswego and CCE Onondaga. It is open to all members of the public. Registration is required to attend. Visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events to register for this event. To receive a 33% discount off the purchase of the book through Cornell Press, use the Cornell Press promo code: 09SAVE. For more information, contact Joshua Vrooman, Ag Community Educator, at jwv33@cornell.edu or 315-963-7286 ext. 200.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs. For more information, call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org.
