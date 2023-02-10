POTSDAM — The boil water advisory for a stretch of Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to the village limits was lifted Friday evening,
Village officials sent samples of the water for lab testing. The results came back shortly before 8 p.m.
Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson said people in that area, which includes all of SUNY Potsdam, can now drink the tap water without boiling it.
A four-inch waterline on the west side of Pierrepont just south of Bay Street ruptured at the beginning of the week, which led to the advisory being implemtented on Wednesday.
“It actually appears to have been a line that was previously repaired and the repair over time has let go,” Mr. Thompson said Wednesday, adding that officials weren’t sure of exactly when the last fix happened. “(DPW officials) remember working on one many years ago, it’s been a long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.