SACKETS HARBOR — The time has come for the 1 More Vendor, Farmers and Flea Market to take its place among the markets of Jefferson County, starting May 27.
The property at 16902 Route 3 is 323 feet wide and 400 feet deep. Vendor spaces will be 10-foot by 10-foot spots with 10 feet between each of the vendors. There will also be a 15-foot-wide crushed stone walkway separating them.
As the market is still seeking vendors, the price has been reduced to $60 for those who sign up for all three days, $50 for two days, and $30 for one day. Previously, the price was set at $50 per day.
The 1 More outdoor flea, vendor, and farmers market will be open Thursday through Saturday from May 27 to Oct. 23. Hours will be noon to 6 p.m. each day, with vendor registration beginning at 10 a.m. It’s preferred that vendors register ahead of market days, but spaces will be available the day of on a first-come, first-served basis.
The market is currently looking for both vendors and sponsors. Those interested may call or text organizers at 315-408-4689. So far, the market will be sponsored by B&R Tree Experts and the Friends of Sackets Harbor.
General parking will be located at the back of the site with roughly 30 spaces for vendors on the left and about 30 spaces for the general public on the right. Handicap parking will be located to the right upon entry, and more parking can be added later if needed. Any signage on the property will be temporary sandwich signs. Registration and restrooms will be outside of the building located on the premises. No vendors will be located inside the building at this time.
All vendors will be required to submit proof of liability insurance with a minimum of $300,000 and all vendors of food and alcohol will be required to submit state Department of Health certificates and State Liquor Authority licenses for catering and off-site sales.
