HOUNSFIELD — Though the 1 More Vendor, Farmers and Flea Market was set to begin Thursday, no vendors signed up for the big day or the following day, and only one food vendor signed up for Saturday.
As the market is still seeking vendors, the price has been reduced to $60 for those who sign up for all three days, Thursday through Saturday, $50 for two days and $30 for one day.
The property at 16902 Route 3 is 323 feet wide and 400 feet deep. Vendor spaces will be 10-by-10-foot spots with 10 feet between each of the vendors. There also will be a 15-foot-wide crushed stone walkway separating them.
The market is looking for both vendors and sponsors. Those interested may call or text organizers at 315-408-4689. So far, the market will be sponsored by B&R Tree Experts and the Friends of Sackets Harbor.
Market organizer Tim Allen is not discouraged by the turnout on what was supposed to be opening day, instead seeing it as an opportunity to finish up last-minute property work and continue to get the word out.
“I’m not quite ready yet anyhow, so I think it’ll work out a little bit better if we wait for a couple more days,” Mr. Allen said. “I’m almost there, it looks a lot better than it did a month ago — just a little tweaking here and there.”
Mr. Allen said the market has had quite a lot of interest, with many people asking about it, so now it’s just a case of waiting and seeing what happens.
The 1 More Vendor, Farmers and Flea Market will be open Thursday through Saturday until Oct. 23. Hours will be noon to 6 p.m. each day, with vendor registration beginning at 10 a.m. It’s preferred that vendors register ahead of market days, but spaces will be available the day of on a first-come, first-serve basis.
All vendors will be required to submit proof of liability insurance with a minimum of $300,000 and all vendors of food and alcohol will be required to submit state Department of Health certificates and state Liquor Authority licenses for catering and off-site sales.
“If you build it they will come. That’s kind of what I’m hoping for,” Mr. Allen said. “I’m looking forward to the vendors coming in, basically anybody that wants to come and sell stuff. Looking forward to the people and just looking forward to having some fun.”
