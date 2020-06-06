CLAYTON — With the coronavirus creating havoc for the local hospitality industry, the owner of the 1000 Island Harbor Hotel has asked for help in his tax abatement payment to the village.
David P. Hart, whose Buffalo-based company owns the Clayton hotel, asked the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to defer the company’s $30,000 payment to the village of Clayton for its Payment In-Lieu-of-Taxes agreement.
Donald C. Alexander, CEO of the Jefferson County Local Development Corp., the IDA’s sister organization, said that Mr. Hart told him that business is off 95 percent for the 10 lodging facilities that Hart Hotels operates.
The IDA has a good relationship with Mr. Hart, CEO and president of the hotel company, that began seven years ago. Mr. Alexander said.
“We want to help this guy,” he said, adding that the hotel is considered the center of Clayton’s tourism activity.
Joseph Russell, who represents the IDA, said the agency can accept the request as long as the municipality agrees to it. The payment only applies to the village and not the other taxing jurisdictions.
The IDA board decided that if the village doesn’t agree to defer the $30,000 payment that the agency would see if Mr. Hart would want a 90- or 120-day bridge gap loan until the hotel industry gets back on its feet and overcomes the shutdown of the economy from the pandemic.
Contacted on Friday, village officials said they were unaware of the request by the hotel for a deferment on its payment.
The four-star luxury hotel has a 15-year PILOT agreement with a 50 percent tax break over that time. The taxing jurisdictions receive a fixed payment each year.
Built in 2013 for about $22.5 million, the full-service boutique hotel has 105 rooms and a conference center, near the St. Lawrence River.
Hart Hotels, a privately owned company, operates 10 hotels with over 2,000 hotel rooms, including hotels in Portland, Maine; Watkins Glen; and Celoron, Chautauqua County.
Defer the payment, Village of Clayton!
