People in Clayton could escape from the rain while they shopped for sporting goods at the 1000 Islands Sportsman's Show & Sale, presented by the American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821, this weekend.

By noon on Saturday, an estimated 400 people had already walked through the doors of Cerow Recreation Park Arena, where vendors had on display assortments of firearms, knives, tools, fishing gear and other sporting related items.

People in Clayton escape the rain at the 1000 Islands Sportsman Show and Sale

Terri Appel, Wellesley Island, tries “Hooked”, a fishing lawn game, at the 1000 Islands Sportsman Show And Sale, Saturday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.