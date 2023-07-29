Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Eric Kloss, inventor of "Hooked", holds up a Saint Lawrence River edition of the fishing lawn game, during the Thousand Islands Sportsman Show And Sale in Clayton, Saturday.
People look at the items for sale at the 1000 Islands Sportsman Show And Sale in Clayton, Saturday.
Eric Kloss, inventor of “Hooked”, holds up a Saint Lawrence River edition of the fishing lawn game, during the Thousand Islands Sportsman Show And Sale in Clayton, Saturday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Plenty of guns and other sporting gear, available at the 1000 Islands Sportsman Show And Sale, Saturday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Handmade knives, built by Steve Burdett, who runs Three Fingers Knives And Leather out of Parishville.
A knife with a moose antler handle, built by Steve Burdett, who runs Three Fingers Knives And Leather out of Parishville.
Steve Burdett, who runs Three Fingers Knives And Leather out of Parishville, adjusts one of his handmade leather belts.
People look at the items for sale at the 1000 Islands Sportsman Show And Sale in Clayton, Saturday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Ammunition for sale at the 1000 Islands Sportsman Show And Sale in Clayton, Saturday.
People look at the items for sale at the 1000 Islands Sportsman Show And Sale in Clayton, Saturday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
People look at the items for sale at the 1000 Islands Sportsman Show And Sale in Clayton, Saturday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Visitors to the 1000 Islands Sportsman Show And Sale try out "Hooked", a fishing lawn game invented by Eric Kloss.
Firearms for sale at the 1000 Islands Sportsman Show And Sale in Clayton, Saturday.
People in Clayton could escape from the rain while they shopped for sporting goods at the 1000 Islands Sportsman's Show & Sale, presented by the American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821, this weekend.
By noon on Saturday, an estimated 400 people had already walked through the doors of Cerow Recreation Park Arena, where vendors had on display assortments of firearms, knives, tools, fishing gear and other sporting related items.
Richard Pelzer, who runs a company called Poor Richards, had a variety of lower cost items for sale at his booth inside the arena. Pelzner has been in the business of vending at gun shows for 20 years, setting up at locations around New York State and selling things like magazines, ammunition, holsters and knives.
Pelzer said that sales for him were steady on Saturday morning.
“For the most part, I have lower priced items,” Pelzer said.
“People would rather pick up a five or ten dollar item, as opposed to a one thousand-dollar item,” he said.
Some of his items also have a historical aspect that interests people.
“Its a good variety and I find people are very interested. I have some things from World War II and World War I, and military things – people are interested in that,” Pelzer said.
Three Fingers Knives and Leather, a Parishville-based company run by Steve Burdett, was selling his handmade knives and leather items at the show. The knives on display were crafted with handles made from over 20 different materials including moose antler, deer antler, mother of pearl and wood. Some featured intricate designs with animals like wolves and ravens engraved into wood and leather. According to Burdett, many of the materials he uses come from a supplier in the Western United States, but some of them he orders online.
Terri Appel, who came to the show from Wellesley Island, was less interested in the gun vendors, and more interested in a unique lawn game, called “Hooked”. Eric Kloss, the game’s inventor, was set-up in the corner of the arena where people could try it out. The fishing-style game requires that players cast a bait onto a game board, called “The Pond”, with the goal of getting the bait into one of two holes in The Pond. A bait that hits The Pond and bounces off is 1 point. A bait that comes to rest anywhere on The Pond is 2 points. A bait that makes it into either of The Pond’s two holes counts as an automatic win.
Appel fishes the St. Lawrence River, targeting perch and bass. She said, “I want that!” in reference to the fishing game. “Its good for me, because I need practice,” she said. Appel, like many of the Sportsman Show visitors, said they stopped by because it was a rainy day and they thought that it was a good time to check it out.
