In the past, visitors traveled to the north country for the Fourth of July holiday to watch fireworks, enjoy the outdoors and water, go to Boldt Castle and visit the region’s restaurants and shops.
But this is the summer of the coronavirus.
While Phase IV of the north country’s economic reopening began last weekend, the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council isn’t marketing to visitors from the New York City area or Pennsylvania this summer. Canadian travelers aren’t even allowed to cross the border and it’s not known when they will be again.
So Corey Fram, director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, said efforts are targeting the regional market and Central New York to spur interest in the north country’s attractions and hospitality businesses. The focus is on visitors who come to the north country to stay for a day or two, he said.
State funding for tourism is down and the tourism bureau is spending less than half of what it has spent in previous years, he said.
The 1000 Islands International Tourism Council also had to make adjustments during this year’s crucial summertime tourism season.
“It’s an uphill battle,” he said.
It would be too risky for the public health for both visitors and hospitality workers to go after those outside markets at a time when the north country is keeping coronavirus cases down, he said.
Despite all of that, Mr. Fram says the north country still has a lot to offer visitors.
He thinks people from Syracuse, Rochester and other nearby communities in central New York will make the drive to enjoy the outdoors, Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, visit attractions like Boldt Castle and the Antique Boat Museum and hang out in the communities of Alexandria Bay, Sackets Harbor and Clayton.
“I can’t think anywhere else I’d rather be than here,” he said.
As the season progresses, the marketing plans are “to push into western New York and Buffalo in two weeks and to see how it goes,” Mr. Fram said.
All indications are that cottagers and longer-term visitors are already frequenting area restaurants and businesses, he said.
“I can’t blame them,” he said, adding they’re getting away from more densely-populated areas to visit an area known for its outdoors.
The biggest question, Mr. Fram said, is what’s going on with boat travel between Canada and the states. Uncle Sam Tour Boats began trips to Boldt Castle last weekend, but popular two-nation tours aren’t allowed because the border is still closed.
He declined to speculate when the border will open, with the closure extended to at least July 21. Losing Canadian tourists has hurt, Mr. Fram said.
After last weekend’s opening, Boldt Castle will be open seven days a week for the next two weeks, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The 1000 Islands Bridge Authority oversees Boldt Castle.
But Brian Salisbury, director of facilities, operations, maintenance and construction for Boldt Castle, said that schedule will be re-evaluated in two weeks, depending on the size of crowds.
Opening weekend “went better than expected,” Mr. Salisbury said, adding that 1,300 people went through the gates over the weekend.
Staffing the castle this summer has been the biggest challenge. Usually having a staff of about 100 employees, about 25 workers are on the job at any given time. The delay in the opening caused some employees to seek other jobs. In the past, many of the workers were retirees; some have decided not to come back this summer because they are worried about the health risks associated with the coronavirus and working in the public, Mr. Salisbury said.
At the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, about half the number of guests visited during opening weekend, compared to 2019, executive director Rebecca Hopfinger said.
“The Antique Boat Museum is delighted to have its doors open to the public for the first time since last October,” she said.
Visitors got to see two new exhibits, one featuring Olympic canoes and another on postcards from the museum’s permanent archives, she said.
Some programs will be held off until next year. There has also been a reduction in staff and temporarily reduced hours because of the coronavirus, she said. The museum is closed every Wednesday.
To prevent the spread of the virus, safe distancing and cleansing protocols are in place at all the attractions that opened under Phase IV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.