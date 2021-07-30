CLAYTON — The 10th class of NNY Business magazine’s 20 Under 40 was honored on Friday, although the event was a little later than usual.
A Sackets Harbor businesswoman, an auctioneer, a school counselor, a pediatric dentist and the Lewis County administrator were among the 20 north county young leaders who were celebrated at the event at the Antique Boat Museum.
Holly C. Boname, editor of NNY Magazines, said the leaders are selected each year for their leadership, ongoing career growth and community service.
“It’s hard to believe we’re honoring young professionals for the 10th year,” she said.
Normally held in December, the event was pushed back several months because of the pandemic.
Of the 20 recipients this year, there are 11 recipients from Jefferson County, six from Lewis County and three from St. Lawrence County.
This year’s recipients are as follows: From Jefferson County — Melanie Saber, 33, Transitional Living Services of Northern New York; Lindsay Baldwin, 32, North Country Initiative/Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization; Kelly Hale, 28, state Department of Environmental Conservation; Mark Capone, 36, IBEW Local 910 Fund Office; Dr. Chelsea Eppolito, 31, Clayton Dental Office; Cortney Shatraw, 37, Red Cross; Jamie McGuire, 38, Runningboards Marketing; Lindsay Herald, 35, Amazon; Laurel Zarnosky, 39, Sackets Paddle Co.; Natalie Hurley, 35, Indian River Central School District; and Tim Sturick, 38, Thousand Islands Bridge Authority.
From Lewis County — Kathryn Bingle Larsen, 38, Lowville Academy and Central School District; Ashley Waite, 34, Lewis County Public Health; Lydia Young, 36, Young Law Firm; Tyler McDonald, 33, Constableville Auction Hall/Adirondack Asset Auctions; Jerian O’Dell, 35, Carthage Area Hospital; and Ryan Piche, 31, Lewis County manager. From St. Lawrence County — Michael Besaw, 30, SeaComm Federal Credit Union; Jamie Bicknell, 37, Clarkson University; and Maria Filippi, 39, Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County/littleGrasse Foodworks.
This year’s keynote speaker was Alec Johnson, president and publisher of Johnson Newspaper Corporation.
Mr. Johnson, a fourth generation newspaper leader of the family company, spoke about the company’s dedication to local journalism and letting its readers know what matters.
It was a tough year for newspapers across the country, he said.
While the pandemic has posed its challenges to the company’s nine newspapers, Mr. Johnson said the company focused this year on “what we do best” — print journalism.
He told the young leaders that they must always take responsibility of their mistakes and to believe in what they do.
After working at a newspaper in Connecticut for a decade, Mr. Johnson returned to work at his family company to become the managing editor in August 2018. He took over the reigns of editor and publisher on Jan. 1, 2020.
He lives in Watertown with his wife Gabrielle, daughter Claire and two dogs.
