Another arrested in raids of pot shops

Local law enforcement announce details of police raids at St. Lawrence County unlicensed cannabis shops at a news conference June 29. From left, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Bogardus, Canton Police Chief James R. Santimaw, Gouverneur Police Chief Laurina M. Greenhill, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe, state police Capt. James Harris, Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien, Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray, Massena Police Lt. Cody Wilson, and sheriff’s Chief Deputy Leighton Filiatrault. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Potsdam police have arrested a 10th suspect in connection with what law enforcement called “Operation Trip Around the County,” which busted seven unlicensed pot shops, three of which are accused of selling psilocybin.

Police arrested Alexandra L. Jones, 23, Canton, Thursday and charged her with fifth-degree criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and third-degree possession of cannabis, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned and released with orders to reappear in court at a later date, with further charges pending, police said in announcing the arrest.

