16 organizations will get American Rescue funds

A contractor works on adding a restroom and a laundry room to existing classroom space at Canton Day Care Feb. 15. The day care is getting $13,700 toward installing a laundry room and a disability-accessible restroom from American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed through the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Sixteen St. Lawrence County businesses and organizations are lined up to get $218,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.

The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency approved the grants Thursday afternoon.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.