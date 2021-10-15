SACKETS HARBOR — In a Facebook post made Friday, 1812 Brewing Company in the village announced that it will temporarily close due to the pandemic.
“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our employees and customers, we shall be temporarily closing,” the post reads. “We shall let everyone know when we reopen. Thanks, mask up, and be safe.”
This closure has also resulted in the cancellation of the venue’s Halloween Bash, which had been scheduled for Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.