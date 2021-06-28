THERESA — Chelsey M. Wise was anxious about even stepping on a plane a year ago, but now the former nurse is standing where the lectern used to be in a former church on Main Street and empowering women as she leads fitness classes.
After a year of waiting, building and renovating, Mrs. Wise, 23, has transformed the St. Theresa Catholic Church — where she used to attend Mass — into her own fitness center, Empowering Her Fitness, with a photography studio in the basement. It took about a year for the doors to open, but she started her first classes last week, which in hindsight is perfect timing since most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for gyms. She’s already led people ranging in ages from 19 to 75. The goal is to make women feel comfortable in her gym instead of feeling judged, which is something she’s always seen in herself and others.
“I think everyone has insecurities but especially women,” she said. “We just get so down on ourselves. I just think that if every woman could feel as confident and as beautiful and as strong and capable and empowered as they are, I don’t even know what the world would be like. It would be much better than it is right now.”
Mrs. Wise is a north country native who was born in Watertown, grew up in Philadelphia and now lives with her husband in Theresa. She graduated from nursing school in 2018 and had been working at Samaritan Medical Center in the critical care unit for two years. She eventually jumped to an orthopedic office and was deemed non-essential when the pandemic hit, so she took a leap and a risk.
Part of her story starts in January 2020, when Mrs. Wise took a flight from New York to Michigan to attend a meeting of workout coaches she met online. She remembers her mother encouraging her to take the trip, but she was still thinking about telling her husband to turn around when he was taking her to the airport. Her anxiety was creeping up at the idea of flying alone.
“But I went and if I hadn’t, I might not be here,” said Mrs. Wise, standing in the middle of her church.
She got there and couldn’t believe their jobs were to teach fitness classes. She loved it, and her mom saw just how much, so she encouraged her daughter to pursue the career. It seemed almost like a pipe dream at that point. She loved being a nurse, but being a nurse meant she had to see many people who were already sick and many times unhealthy or overweight. She wanted to see the other side of it where she could help people before they saw the repercussions of being unhealthy.
“I just wanted to help her in following that passion,” said her mother, Brandi M. Hale. “Chelsea has always been wise, mature and just knowledgeable. Her whole younger years and then growing into a teenager, I knew she could do it, and I wanted to just encourage her to do it.”
A few weeks after she returned from Michigan, they saw the church was for sale, and the layout was perfect. Turning a place of worship into a bar isn’t allowed, but a gym and studio is, she discovered. It was all moving quickly and she kept wondering if this was what she was supposed to be doing.
“It sounds silly,” she said, “but I kept asking God for a sign — then one day I remembered, duh, the building that we found is a church. He is literally giving me a building to do what I wanted to do.”
So her year of turns began. She quit her nursing job and continued her photography business. She and her dad began renovating the entire church. The mirrors came in as the windows that stretched from the floor to the ceiling went out. The dumbbells came in as the pews went out. The studio in the basement was assembled where the kitchen was, complete with a bed for her boudoir photo shoots. “I thought ‘Should that be happening in a church?’ Don’t know,” she said. “Didn’t think about it until I did a (Boudoir Marathon) and one person said ‘I can’t believe I’m doing this in a church.’”
A year ago she was feeling anxiety to step on a plane, but now she’s in front of a group leading them through workouts.
“You would think I would be more anxious doing this stuff, but honestly I am a leader,” she said. “I need to be in a position to lead and empower others.”
Now a certified personal trainer, she’s been teaching up to four classes a day while roughly 28 weeks pregnant. She knew it’d be difficult, but once she has the baby, she’ll be wanting to join the judgment-free community she’s in the beginning stages of building.
“I feel like once I come back from leave,” she said, “I’ll be able to just relate so much more and have more to bring to the table.”
Her baby is due in September, which is when her husband might open a butcher shop in Theresa.
“We were talking about having a baby more and I didn’t want to wait,” she said. “Life is always going to be hectic. There’s never going to be a right time, so we decided to go for it.”
She’s created her own classes, with workouts she’s researched and others she just likes. She has an Arms and Abs class she teaches, an “Oh SHIIT” class — the back end of that word meaning High Intensity Interval Training — and one of her favorite classes, “Booty Werk.” The focus is of course fitness, but another priority is mending the little things like getting people together, making them feel like a community and hoping they are confident in their workouts.
“I know women going to gyms can feel judged, especially if we don’t know what we’re doing,” she said. “They might think everyone is looking at them. I don’t want anyone to feel that way here. Just come in, do your thing and make friends.”
It’s a meld of physical and mental health.
“I’m a big believer that physical and mental go together,” she said. “When you’re anxious, your stomach hurts.”
And she wouldn’t want to be doing it anywhere else.
“To me it’s not worth leaving where I’m from and leaving my community to make money or to start a business,” she said. “My big thing is I want this to be part of our community. I want to try to bring happiness and bring opportunity to people that I’ve known and I’ve seen my whole life and have grown up with.”
