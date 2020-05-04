29 small businesses assisted through COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program so far

OSWEGO — On March 23, Operation Oswego County, Inc. (OOC), with funding from the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency (COIDA), and support from the County of Oswego Department of Community Development, Tourism, and Planning, launched the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program.
The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program is an emergency loan fund of $500,000 to provide zero-interest, 180-day loans to small businesses (50 employees or less) with a maximum of $10,000 available to support operations and employment directly impacted by COVID-19. There is no cost to apply. There are no closing costs, no filing fees, and no attorney fees (if people hire an attorney they are responsible for that cost).
After administering the program for a few weeks, OOC has approved 29 loans totaling $245,800 to businesses throughout Oswego County. Areas represented include the towns of Mexico, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, Granby, Albion, Sandy Creek, Palermo, Hastings, Hannibal, and Oswego, the villages of Lacona and Mexico, as well as the cities of Fulton and Oswego.
Nearly half of the available $500,000 has now been committed. If a business in need, apply now. If people know of a business that is struggling, share this information with them and encourage them to apply. The application is available online at www.oswegocounty.org/covid-19-business-resources.php. If people have questions about the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program, call OOC at 315-343-1545
