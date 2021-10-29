OGDENSBURG — The Seaway Shopping Center now has a new destination for the youth of Ogdensburg called the 3 Beez Funzone.
Owned and operated by Jeremy Smithers and his girlfriend, Kaili Riddle, the 3 Beez Funzone had a soft opening on Oct. 23 to let the public see what they had to offer. Offering an arcade-style establishment with bounce houses is the kind of place Smithers said he has been considering for a while.
“I have been considering it for years. We have always struggled in Ogdensburg to have a fun place to hold kids birthday parties and this is the solution,” said Smithers. “We are very excited to bring something to Ogdensburg for the kids, it is long overdue. We have had a lot of help doing this from family and close friends, and we thank them all.”
The unique name was decided on because the couple’s three daughters all have first names that start with the letter “B” – Brynli, Bae and Berlyn.
While they had a soft opening, the couple plans on having a grand opening event, just as soon as the key games they have been waiting for arrive. Meanwhile, Smithers said that the sky is the limit as to what they can bring into the establishment and to give the public something different.
“I’m not sure what the future holds, there is a lot to do with a Funzone - golf simulators, lazer tag. I’d love to bring that in, but time will tell,” he said.
For now, they have 19 games up and running.
“We have classic arcade games such as Mrs. Pacman and Donkey Kong to ticket redemption machines for kids and teens. Adults can also get in on the fun with a pool table and if the want to play games there is a Deal or No Deal game that’s fun also,” said Smithers.
Cost to play the games range from 25 cents to a $1.
3 Beez Funzone also offers birthday parties by the hour. Smithers said people can stop in to schedule.
“The birthday area will have a bounce house and a free play machine within the party zone. We have also partnered with Big Cheese to offer pizza packages for the parties if desired,” said Smithers.
Located in the former Label Shopper store at the Seaway Shopping Center,Smithers feels it’s the perfect location since it is close to Ogdensburg Free Academy and local stores.
“The location is great. Gives kids the chance to be within walking distance after school, or before a football game. Or for parents to drop kids off while grocery shopping or getting their nails done,” he said.
The 3 Beez Funzone is closed on Mondays, open from 2-9 p.m. Tuesday through Fridays and noon until 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. They can be contacted at (315) 323-2998 or on Facebook at their site titled “3 Beez Funzone.”
