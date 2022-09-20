MALONE — These days it’s not uncommon to read reports of dairy farms across the nation hitting hard times due to inflation, supply chain issues and drought, but one local farm is bucking that trend and has embarked on a large-scale expansion project that is slated to be completed early next year.

Bilow Farms, a family-operated dairy farm on County Route 24 in Malone, is in the midst of a $25 million expansion project that will include a rotary milking unit able to handle 100 cows at a time, and two new barns, each about the length of five football fields. The farm owners have also partnered with a company called Rev LNG that is investing $20 million and will turn methane gas generated from cow manure into renewable natural gas — making the total project a $45 million endeavor. The project will also include an observation area for people to view the operations during tours of the facility.

