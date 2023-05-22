WATERTOWN — Fans of the Watertown Farm & Craft Market can expect more of the same when it opens on Wednesday along Washington Street.
The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce will kick off the 47th annual farmers market with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday in front of City Hall, 246 Washington St.
Established in 1977, the weekly Wednesday event will feature a few new vendors this season, program director Allison Andrews said.
“Everything else is the same,” she said.
Traveling Sisters, two Lewis County teachers, will be serving up their specialty drinks, while Something Else will offer handwoven baskets.
The 20-week farmers market again will feature lunchtime concerts in front of City Hall. This week, Gary Walts will perform. The farmers market will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Oct 4.
To begin the season, about 40 vendors will set up shop, but more might sign up as the year progresses, Ms. Andrews said.
About a half-dozen vendors are not returning this season because either they were too busy with their businesses or they could not find enough employees to work there, she added.
The chamber has been trying to bring in more vendors, getting the word out through word of mouth that spaces are still available, she said.
About five years ago, the chamber accommodated for more vendors by adding space around the corner on Sterling Street.
Back then, about 70 vendors joined the weekly festivities, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a bit of a slow down.
The Watertown Farm & Craft Market contributes to the north country by providing a social environment that brings families, friends, and professionals to downtown Watertown every week. Food trucks, live music, art, locally made products, and fresh produce all promote a friendly community-oriented atmosphere where market goers can enjoy what downtown Watertown has to offer.
