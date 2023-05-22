Watertown farmers market begins season Wednesday

Food trucks set up on Sterling Street during the Watertown Farm & Craft Market last summer. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Fans of the Watertown Farm & Craft Market can expect more of the same when it opens on Wednesday along Washington Street.

The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce will kick off the 47th annual farmers market with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday in front of City Hall, 246 Washington St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.