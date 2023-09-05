USDA grants $918K for energy improvements

Businesses in St. Lawrence, Franklin, Jefferson and Lewis counties are getting $918,663 out of $3,155,504 statewide to help rural small businesses and agricultural producers invest in energy efficient and renewable energy systems.

The grants are administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and made possible by the “historic investments” in the Inflation Reduction Act, according to a statement from U.S. senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

