Businesses in St. Lawrence, Franklin, Jefferson and Lewis counties are getting $918,663 out of $3,155,504 statewide to help rural small businesses and agricultural producers invest in energy efficient and renewable energy systems.
The grants are administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and made possible by the “historic investments” in the Inflation Reduction Act, according to a statement from U.S. senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.
They describe the grants as “the nation’s largest-ever investment in fighting climate change and will help lower farms’ energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen the resilience of agriculture operations across rural New York.”
Rural Development funds from the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program provides loans and grants aimed at expanding economic opportunities, creating jobs and improving the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas, the senators said.
This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care, and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. The program is part of the Justice40 Initiative, which is working to ensure that 40 percent of the benefits of certain federal investments reach communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution and underinvestment, the senators said.
Bilow Farms LLC in Malone is getting $500,000 to purchase and install a sand separation facility. Bilow Farms is a family-owned dairy farm. This project will reduce their spending by $157,697 per year and will replace 1,546,715 kilowatt hours (kWh) (33 percent) per year, the statement said.
JL Widrick Trucking LLC in Carthage is getting $259,836 to purchase and install an 18-vertical-wells geothermal system at JL Widrick Trucking LLC. The business is a family-owned heavy-duty, diesel-engine, European, and hybrid-vehicle automotive-repair specialty shop. The project annually will reduce the business’s spending by $24,339 and replace 8,400 gallons of propane (100 percent). Funding includes a $344,754 applicant contribution and a $45,000 New York state clean rebate.
Monnat Brothers Inc. in Lowville is getting $26,242 to purchase and install a 23.43 kilowatt solar photovoltaic system. Monnat Brothers Inc. is a family-owned automotive repair and service center. This project will reduce their annual spending by $2,855 and will replace 22,210 kilowatt hours (101 percent) per year.
Adon Farms Operations LLC in Potsdam is getting $90,585 to buy and install an energy-efficient grain dryer at the dairy farm in Potsdam. The project annually will reduce the farm’s spending by $7,585 and replace 98,599 kWh (41 percent). Funding includes a $135,879 applicant contribution.
Maple Lane Farms in Philadelphia is getting $42,000 to buy and install a 38.88 kilowatt solar array. Maple Lane Farms is a crop farm that has been in operation since 2012. This project will reduce their annual spending by $5,676 and will replace 38,901 kilowatt hours (116 percent) per year.
“Our Inflation Reduction Act is supercharging investment in rural communities across Upstate NY, boosting clean-energy projects to help our farms and small businesses lower costs — all while helping build a cleaner future. From the North Country to the Southern Tier, this $3 million-plus in federal funding will deliver real cost-saving measures for Main Street businesses and farms across rural New York,” Schumer said in a statement. “When I passed the Inflation Reduction Act last year, economy-boosting and cost-saving investments in clean energy like this were at the forefront of my mind – protecting our environment and helping rural small businesses’ and agricultural producers’ bottom lines to lay the foundation for a brighter future for our rural communities.”
“Investing in small businesses and agricultural producers is vital to supporting our rural communities across New York,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “This funding will energize our rural communities and help our farms and small businesses lower costs through investments in important clean energy projects. I am proud to have worked to secure this funding through the Inflation Reduction Act and will continue to fight for New York’s rural communities.”
